2020 General Election: Voter turnout strong in Wagoner County

Construction to begin on 'national caliber' whitewater park made possible by Oklahoma, Arkansas partnerships, officials say
- Updated
The WOKA Whitewater Park will be located on the Illinois River in northeastern Adair County.
- Updated
The suspect who died was identified as Trifton Wacoche, 26, of Delaware County.
- Updated
Several standout performances. You tell us who had the best week.
OU football: Frustrated Lincoln Riley says his view on marijuana use, rehabilitation has changed '180 degrees'
- Updated
Riley was emotional when asked how suspended players Trejan Bridges, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins have handled their current penalty. They've been out six games and it's not known if they'll play in Saturday's game.
Man whose Supreme Court case turned much of Oklahoma criminal jurisdiction on its head heads to trial this week
- Updated
A federal grand jury indicted Jimcy McGirt after a ruling that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction over him when a Wagoner County jury convicted him in 1997 of rape, sodomy and lewd molestation of a minor.
- Updated
"It takes playdates, birthday parties, gymnastic meets. It takes away our work, our health and sometimes our lives," says the author, an associate professor of emergency medicine."It is all so unnecessary."
- Updated
At least seven bus drivers will have to quarantine due to the positive test result, Superintendent Rob Miller said. #oklaed
- Updated
Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said fatigued medical workers feel defeated when they see "unmasked apathy in public places."
- Updated
The MedWise Urgent Care Clinic will be located at 6336 E. Admiral Place.