 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 General Election: Voter turnout strong in Wagoner County

2020 General Election: Voter turnout strong in Wagoner County

Polling precincts all across Wagoner County were busy places Tuesday as voters turned out in potentially record numbers to cast ballots in the 2020 General Election.

We are following the results and will post updates here.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News