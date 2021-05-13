2 workers trapped after explosion in Kerr Dam on Lake Hudson

Two workers were trapped after an explosion at the Robert S. Kerr Dam on Lake Hudson on Thursday evening, the Grand River Dam Authority reported.

A GRDA spokesman said three out-of-state contractors were taking core samples near the base of the dam when the explosion occurred around 6 p.m. One worker was able to get out and did not need medical attention, but the other two were trapped in a shaft about 80 feet below the top of the dam, the spokesman said.

He said the dam is stable and that there is no fear that it will give way. The priority now, he said, is getting the workers out. Officials don't know what condition they are in, and the spokesman said he is not aware of any contact having been made with them.

Officials don't yet know what caused the explosion but said the core sampling was a routine project.

The dam on the Grand River about 2 miles northwest of Locust Grove in Mayes County created Lake Hudson. It was completed in 1964 to provide hydroelectric power for the GRDA's customers.