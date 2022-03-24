 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,998

Fixer Upper that is ready for you! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features an outdoor oasis perfect for entertaining. The huge covered patio includes an outdoor kitchen, TV hook up, Above Ground Pool with Deck, Koi waterfall pond, Water Fall on Side of home, Fire pit and a Cabana. Garage was converted to a game room but can easily be converted back. Owner/Agent

