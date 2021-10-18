 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

Back on the market through no fault of the seller. Darling Woodcrest Hills condo with TWO PATIOS! 2 beds, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, cheery family room with fireplace, fabulous natural light. HVAC/dishwasher/oven/stove/microwave, plus carpet/tile/wood-all replaced in 2018/new paint throughout! Neighborhood security, HOA maintains your lawn-plus enjoy the neighborhood pool. Great gardening spaces in front and back-ready for your personal touch. Close to shopping/dining/entertainment. AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News