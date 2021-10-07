 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $97,500

Many upgrades in this beautiful brick condo in Cambridge Square that includes covered parking. 2 bed, 2 bath with private back covered patio with extra storage. Open living & fireplace with new gas logs. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, pantry and Lazy Susan. Stainless steel appliances. Newer refrigerator and washer&dryer stay. HVAC 5 years. New patio sliding door. Updated light fixtures & Ceiling fans were added in all rooms. Updated flooring throughout. HOA covers pool, ext maint, water & trash.

