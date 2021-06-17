Cute Move In Ready Home. 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 living room with bonus room. New interior and exterior paint, new tile and laminate floors. Updated kitchen and new light fixtures throughout. New HVAC will be installed before closing. Great starter home. Convenient HWY access.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Northland was the city's largest retail development when it opened, but within a couple of decades most of the storefront windows were boarded up.
- Updated
The Oklahoma City University graduate student is the first new Miss Oklahoma in two years.
- Updated
For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years. Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less.
- Updated
OU softball rallied to a 6-2 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, but Sooners head coach Patty Gasso still hasn't forgotten about some questionable calls earlier in the Women's College World Series.
- Updated
Veteran Services USA proposes turning the old Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills property into a mixed-use development tailored to veterans that would include affordable housing units.
- Updated
This demolition will adversely affect the quality of life of users of River Parks for years to come, says Tulsa resident Jonathan Pinkey.
- Updated
Tulsans have waited a long time for all of this, which was part of the Vision package that passed with an overwhelming majority in 2016, the editorial says.
- Updated
The Muscogee Nation National Council voted 12-0 Thursday evening to purchase the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility in south Tulsa.
- Updated
The atmosphere on Crybaby Hill resembled Mardi Gras more than a simple bike race, and several attendees said the long-awaited return of the event itself — and the theme for this year's race — made this year's contest even more electric.
The Wyandotte tribe administers between 40 and 70 shots a day at its clinic as a normal course of business, and over 250 shots on days when a team goes offsite to take vaccines out to the community, columnist Cara M. Hair writes.