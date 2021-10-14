Opportunity Awaits! This home has endless possibility! Situated on just over .41 acres with views of downtown!!! 2 beds, 1 full bath, living room and formal dining room. Hardwood floors throughout. Walkout basement. Basement offers two separate apartments with private entry. Unfinished attic space with existing stairs. Sold As-Is.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $90,000
