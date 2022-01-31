2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $90,000

Light and bright cottage rehabbed in 2020 maximizes every inch of this 1,036 sqft (AP) home! From the open plan living and custom kitchen with eat-up island, to the incredibly spacious bathroom featuring jetted tub and separate shower! 2nd bedroom could double as an ideal home office. Huge backyard with separate fenced area for pets or garden. All appliances to remain with home! 6 minutes to TU and heart of Kendall Whittier, only 10 minutes to downtown!