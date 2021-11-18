 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $89,900

WOWZER! This charming bungalow is completely remodeled head-to-toe and ready for you to move in today! 2 bed, 1 bath with lots of character. There is new carpet and tile flooring throughout. The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, new sink and backsplash. Modern features in the bathroom. New interior and exterior paint. Perfect for a 1st time home buyer or investment property!

