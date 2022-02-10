 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $85,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $85,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $85,000

Berryhill starter home waiting for your personal touches. Open floor plan for easy flow. Home has original hardwood floors. Added 2nd living area for office or extra entertainment. Has a great back patio that has built-in seating. Large back yard with 2 sheds/shops and mature trees.

