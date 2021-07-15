 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $80,000

2 Bedroom 2 bath 1448 sq ft home on a corner lot. Nice hardwoods under carpet. Has new hot water tank, new toilet, new vanity, new exterior doors to backyard & garage. Plumbing has been checked. Has bonus room that could be 3rd bedroom. 2 car garage plus carport. Large covered front porch and back deck. Home has been well cared for, but needs updates - Is being sold As-Is but is in good condition. Multi-Parcel Property(sold w/adjacent lot).

