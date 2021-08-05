 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $80,000

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1504 sq ft home in Maplewood Addition. New toilet and new vinyl flooring in bathroom. Back deck partially cpmpleted. Large family room/den w/fireplace. New HVAC in 202. Nice sized backyard w/2 sheds & a dog run. Mature trees. Is being Sold As Is

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News