Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome close to Riverside and ORU. Great space and new kitchen appliances. Perfect for those just starting out or downsizing. Minutes from shopping, restaurants and Riverside trail.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,999
