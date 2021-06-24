 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,999

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,999

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,999

Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome close to Riverside and ORU. Great space and new kitchen appliances. Perfect for those just starting out or downsizing. Minutes from shopping, restaurants and Riverside trail.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News