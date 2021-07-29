 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,900

STOP your search! Beautiful 1/2 duplex located in a community with a pool! This rare beauty has newer wide plank vinyl wood floors, paint, Guttering (2020), Bathroom renovation and a large master with walk-in closet. The back patio boast a great place to relax surrounded by a 6ft privacy fence! HOA fee is only $108 per month!

