2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $77,500

This bright & airy townhouse is 1 of only 6 townhouses in Willow Creek III. The unit has a hardwood floor in the entry and a tile floor in the kitchen, dining area and W & D closet. The range and vent hood are new. It also comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher and a washer & dryer. Each bedroom has balcony, walk-in closet and private bath. The patio is off the kitchen and dining room. Owner is RE agent