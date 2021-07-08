2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $75,000

 Skip to main content
Investor Special! Lowest priced house in the desirable White City Neighborhood! Two bedroom, one bath. Livingroom with mock fireplace. Hardwoods under carpet. House needs work. To be sold "as is". Large lot provides plenty of room for expansion. Zoned single family residential, but location could have commercial potential.

Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana
Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

Breaking News