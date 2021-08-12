 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $75,000

Amazing location, easy access to Downtown, and minutes from BOK. LOTS of updates already completed. Come in and put your finishing touches on this property. Being sold AS-IS. NEW siding/electric/sheetrock/windows and Newer Roof! Additional bathroom space added. Open Floor Plan. Additional square footage added. Hurry before this one is gone!! So much Potential!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News