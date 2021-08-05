 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $74,900

This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium has an open and spacious living space with an atrium style living room with beautiful wood beams and staircase that connects to a landing area. Meticulously maintained, the kitchen connects to a dining area with patio access. Both bedrooms are upstairs with full bath up, half bath down. 2 CAR GARAGE and outdoor patio, w/newly painted siding installed within the last few years. Quiet community, low HOA covers ext. maintenance, roof, common areas and includes pool.

