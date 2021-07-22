Investor Special! Lowest priced house in the desirable White City Neighborhood! Two bedroom, one bath. Livingroom with mock fireplace. Hardwoods under carpet. House needs work. To be sold "as is". Large lot provides plenty of room for expansion. Zoned single family residential, but location could have commercial potential.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $69,900
