2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $69,900

Cute as a button/solid as a rock! Move-in ready 1940s bungalow. Back room can be made into 3rd BR w/half bath to increase value or be kept as a room for various uses like man cave, play room, library, office. No neighbor on south lot provides extra privacy. Quiet neighborhood with grown trees on lot, including pecan. Back yard has brick grill. New vinyl flooring in kitchen with fresh paint. Beautiful original hardwoods in front living area, dining, and BR. Selling AS-IS. Offer deadline:noon Tuesday 12/14