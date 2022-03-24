 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $68,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $68,000

Calling all investors! 2 bedroom 1 bath home waiting for someone to come in and polish it up! Partial remodel started with vaulted ceilings in the living area, larger bedrooms with nice trim work started, some windows and siding replaced. Fully fenced with a nice sized yard as well. Home is being sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert