Calling all investors! 2 bedroom 1 bath home waiting for someone to come in and polish it up! Partial remodel started with vaulted ceilings in the living area, larger bedrooms with nice trim work started, some windows and siding replaced. Fully fenced with a nice sized yard as well. Home is being sold as-is.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $68,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The six high schools students were in a vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo. The circumstances of the crash remain unreported and under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
If Oklahoma had daylight saving time year-round, sunrise on Christmas morning wouldn't be until about 8:30, and the sun wouldn't be directly overhead until 1:30 p.m.
From over 50,000 applications, about 8,000 have been approved for the $1,200 incentive offered by the state to workers returning to the labor force last summer.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A social media post from an owner of a South Dakota hotel attempting to ban Native Americans from the property following a weekend shooting drew quick condemnation from the leader of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the city's mayor.
"Don't feel bad about our petition for divorce Oklahoma. It's not you, it's us. Actually, it is you," says Tulsa resident J.D. Colbert.
James E. McNellie's Public House opened in March 2004 in what had been an abandoned warehouse near the corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue.
Comfortable analyzing familiar conference rivals and smooth calling game highlights, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton turned heads during his brief stint as an analyst for ESPN at the Big 12 Tournament last week.
The company's newest owner strives to revitalize the Frankoma brand while honoring its history. The building process is set to be finished some time later this year.
Meet Tulsa World's new meteorologist Kirsten Lang, who will provide daily video forecasts, go live during severe weather and write stories that answer reader questions.