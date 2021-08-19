 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $65,000

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath half-plex available off of garnet. Quiet neighborhood, house has been well maintained with vaulted living room ceilings and eat-in nook. Laminate floors with tiled kitchen and eating area, walk-in closet in the master. Close to highway access. Great opportunity for a first time home buyer or an investor.

