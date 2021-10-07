 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $65,000

Cute starter home within 10 mins of down town Tulsa. Would make a great rental property also for any investor. Home has a newer 40 year metal roof, newer built in over and new flooring. Nice size yard perfect for entertaining. Won't last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News