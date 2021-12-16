 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $64,500

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $64,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $64,500

2 bed, 2 bath Condo in Jenks Schools. Living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, private bath and separate vanity. Close to St Francis and LA Fortune Park. Needs some TLC.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert