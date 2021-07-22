2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $63,000

Great investment property. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, detached garage on nice sized lot. Close to downtown. Good value - plenty of potential. Sold "As-Is"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great investment property. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, detached garage on nice sized lot. Close to downtown. Good value - plenty of potential. Sold "As-Is"
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The land sits behind a Lowe’s Home Improvement store and next to a noisy six-lane highway in one of the busiest suburban shopping districts in the state.
Panelists at the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly virtual news conference Tuesday expressed concern about the political nature of the pandemic and unlikelihood that the state's leadership will reverse course on mask mandates — which the state has now made illegal for schools to require.
"Basically, none of the family members is in the position to keep it open. They want to retire the name," the general manager says.
A virus evolves through the process of natural selection, the editorial says. The more people who are infected, the greater the chances that a more frightening, deadlier pathogen will attack.
Tulsan Carlisha Williams Bradley says teachers across the state have praised her and "mainly white parents" have condemned her for speaking out against HB 1775. #oklaed
The state received more than $1 billion in federal stimulus dollars for COVID-19, but the audit only covered a fraction given the state.
The state ranks among the 10 worst in the U.S. for vaccinated population percentage and rates of new cases, test positivity and hospitalizations as the delta variant takes over.
Jimmy Keeter, president of Catoosa Public Schools’ board of education, confirmed Monday night that Superintendent Alicia O’Donnell submitted her resignation earlier this month.
Thanks to a new 50,000-square-foot location — a space 2,000 square feet larger than a football field — the Tulsa Children's Museum will be able to offer an expanded variety of exhibits.
The suit challenges the U.S. Interior Department's announcement several months ago that it is assuming regulation of surface coal mining and reclamation within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.