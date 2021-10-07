 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $60,000

Great rental or affordable first home, needs some TLC. Nice covered front porch. Double lot, fully fenced. Near the new Oasis Fresh Market, Springdale Elementary. 2-car carport. New sewer line from main to house. Selling AS-IS. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator may be negotiable.

