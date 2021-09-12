 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,900

Investor Special! Lowest priced house in the desirable White City Neighborhood! Two bedroom, one bath. Livingroom with mock fireplace. House needs work. To be sold "as is". Large lot provides plenty of room for expansion. Zoned single family residential, but location could have commercial potential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News