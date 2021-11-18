2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,900

Bidding begins 11/17/21 Blank Slate! Ready to transform this home & customize everything? House is cleaned out & some ext repairs/paint done. Home needs repairs. Enclosed porch. Close to Highways. This property is now active in an online auction. All offers must be submitted through the property’s listing page on www.auction.com. The sale will be subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums may apply). All auction bids will be processed subject to seller approval.