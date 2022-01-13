 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,000

AMAZING investor opportunity! Located near the Tulsa Zoo, this 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom / 1 car garage house is perfect for an investment property or starter home. The lot is large and welcoming with mature trees, fenced front and back yard, and extra storage in back! Ceramic tile throughout the kitchen and bath as well as vinyl wood-look flooring throughout the rest of the house. The refrigerator is included! Newer roof!

