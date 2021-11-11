 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,000

INVESTORS SPECIAL!!!GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN INVESTMENT HOME, PERFECT FOR RESIDUAL INCOME OR YOUR NEXT PROJECT TO FLIP AND SELL! GREAT LOCATION WITH QUIET NEIGHBORS! EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RETAIL, AND HIGHWAYS! PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IN AS IS CONDITION.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News