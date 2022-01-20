 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,000

Attention investors! Nearly 1 Acre lot. Separate garage.Remodel started but not completed. Property needs repair. CASH SALE ONLY. No financing contingencies considered. Buyer to verify all appliances and inclusions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert