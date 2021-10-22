Own a piece of Tulsa history in the heart of mid-town! Gorgeous wooded lot just under 1/2 acre. Built in 1917, this property has endless possibilities! Great room with massive fireplace, full basement that is fully finished, upgraded electrical and HVAC. Detatched studio apartment not included in square footage. Such a special, cool place.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $580,000
