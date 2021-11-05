 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $579,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $579,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $579,000

Nestled among oak and pine trees on a captivating wooded lot, this beautifully preserved lodge has all the allure of a mountainside retreat while maintaining access to modern convenience by being located in the heart of mid-town! Though not historically registered, this small slice of Tulsa history is WITHOUT historical restrictions and provides the freedom to alter or remove the lodge as you wish! Located in an affluent community of equally gorgeous homes, own a piece of Oklahoma history!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News