2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $55,000

INVESTORS SPECIALS! Great opportunity for this home located in Overlook Park, Blocks from Owen Park and so close to downtown, the BOK center and Tulsa Art District. This house sits on 4 city lots for a total lot size of 9,145 sq ft m/l with a 2 car detached garage. Being sold "As Is". Seller states the upstairs is not included in tax records sq ft. Roof is 1 year old.

