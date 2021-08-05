 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $55,000

Excellent investment opportunity, This cozy 2 bedroom home features one full bath, large living area, formal dining area, spacious interior utility room with washer/dryer connections. The home has energy saving vinyl windows, central hvac. Huge back yard with mature trees, Storm shelter. Great location with easy access to major hwys. Seller is in the process of interior painting.

