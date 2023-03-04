The Newly Constructed Edgewater Condominiums are a Collection of Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Homes. This 18 Unit Master Planned Complex is architecturally designed for people who want to uniquely connect with the best parts of the city that Tulsa has to offer. Experience the artistic, cultural, natural, and culinary offerings of Downtown Tulsa, The Brookside District, Cherry Street, The Nationally Acclaimed Gathering Place, and Soon to be Arkansas River conversion to the All New Zink Lake. Completion expected March 2023.
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a van outside OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, Doc Sadler lives out another season in 45 years of coaching
Doc Sadler got "The Docster" to retire and travel. But since arriving to OU in November, Porter Moser's special adviser has called the van par…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Participants will be considered for paid roles in the shot-in-Oklahoma series.
The 21-year-old will audition for Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and Luke Bryan in an episode scheduled to air 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 on ABC.
What complicated the vote — and Wednesday’s discussion — was that the approved version of the resolution excluded language from the original d…