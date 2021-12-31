 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,000

Nestled among oak and pine trees on a captivating wooded lot, this beautifully preserved lodge has all the allure of a mountainside retreat while maintaining access to modern convenience by being located in the heart of mid-town! Though not historically registered, this small slice of Tulsa history is WITHOUT historical restrictions and provides the freedom to alter/remove the lodge as you wish! Located in an affluent community of equally gorgeous homes, own Oklahoma history! Detached studio included.

