The Newly Constructed Edgewater Condominiums are a Collection of Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Homes. This 18 Unit Master Planned Complex is architecturally designed for people who want to uniquely connect with the best parts of the city that Tulsa has to offer. Experience the artistic, cultural, natural, and culinary offerings of Downtown Tulsa, The Brookside District, Cherry Street, The Nationally Acclaimed Gathering Place, and Soon to be Arkansas River conversion to the All New Zink Lake. Completion expected March 2023.