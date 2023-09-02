The Newly Constructed Edgewater Condominiums are a Collection of Spacious 2 Master Suites, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Homes. Homes have Large 2 Car Garage with Storage on 1st Floor. 2nd Floor has Open Living Area into Kitchen with Gas Stainless Appliances, Shaker Cabinets, Large Island with Quartz Countertops, Pantry, Office Nook and Guest Bathroom as well as a Glass Sliding Doors that open to a Spacious Covered Balcony. 3rd Floor has 2 Master Suites with Ensuite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets. Laundry Room is located directly across from Bedrooms. Homes are all built with the Zip System which provides amazing Energy Efficiency and Sound Deadening. Homes are also equipped with a Fire Suppression System for Safety. This 18 Unit Master Planned Complex is architecturally designed for people who want to uniquely connect with the best parts of the city that Tulsa has to offer. Experience the artistic, cultural, natural, and culinary offerings of Downtown Tulsa, The Brookside District, Cherry Street, The Nationally Acclaimed Gathering Place, and Soon to be Arkansas River conversion to the All New Zink Lake. Completion of units is expected End of June 2023. Monthly HOA dues are only $150. Get Yours Now!