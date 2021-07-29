 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $54,450

2 bedrooms, 1 bath, perfect for first time homebuyers or inventors looking for extra rental income, don't miss this opportunity. Well maintained and in good living repair and rented, but no repairs offered. Part of a 18 rental property package sold all together for a total asking price of $980,000. Most rented in good repair, some in need of rehab. Please do not disturb tenants.

