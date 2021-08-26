 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $54,450

2 bedrooms, 1 bath, perfect for first time homebuyers or investors looking for extra rental income, don't miss this opportunity! Management Company maintained and in Leasable Repair" and Rented, but no repairs offered... to be sold as-is. Part of a performing 18 rental property package sold all together for a total asking price of $980,000. 16 Rented and in Leasable Repair, two need full rehab. Please do not disturb tenants.

