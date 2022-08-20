2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $439,900

This Like New Edgewater Condominium is a Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home. Enjoy the awesome Riverside View Year round from your Balcony.. This Condo is perfect for people who want to uniquely connect with the best parts of the city that Tulsa has to offer. Experience the artistic, cultural, natural, and culinary offerings of Downtown Tulsa, The Brookside District, Cherry Street, The Nationally Acclaimed Gathering Place, and So Much More...