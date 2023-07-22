Gem Contractors newest home in highly sought after 55+neighborhood Hyde Park at Tulsa Hills. All of the amazing features that you normally find in the larger versions with 10 ft ceilings, all custom cabinets with as many pull outs as possible. Crown molding, granite on all surfaces, full tile shower with seat, roll in accessible, frameless door. Two large bedrooms, laundry connects to master suite. Full masonry exterior with brick, rock and stucco. 8 ft front door. Built in chest in closet. Additional small built in office. Custom wood floors Clubhouse at Hyde Park is state of the art featuring two indoor pickle ball courts, tennis court, putting green, large pool, game room, library, conference room, card room, full gym, commercial kitchen, large dining room for your special events, outdoor cooking area. Walk to Tulsa Hills mile long shopping center. Easy access to major highway .
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $435,000
