2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $379,000

Beautiful home located in the heart of mid-town Tulsa just blocks away from Utica Square. Fully updated with granite and marble countertops, custom cabinets throughout, heated tile floor in the master bathroom, new carpet in master walk-in closet, new wiring and plumbing, original tile floors in guest bath, & built in surround sound speakers throughout the house (including outside). The study/office can easily be converted back into a 3rd bedroom. A must see!