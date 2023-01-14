 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

One of a kind NEW CONSTRUCTION in Historic Craftsman style in OWEN PARK! If you want to live near Downtown Tulsa, love the look of Craftsman bungalows, but crave modern amenities and new electric/plumbing/roof/appliances, this is the house for you! Massive attention to detail, including wood floors; custom hand-crafted built-ins, cabinets, and window seat; high-end Energy Star windows in Craftsman style; basket-weave tile; and TWO covered porches. Gorgeous corner lot, 3 blocks from Tulsa's first park. Along main boulevard lined with red bud trees in spring. Beautiful natural light throughout the house with skyline views and historic neighborhood views on all sides. Marble and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Two FULL baths. Master suite has private bath and walk-in closet with DIRECT laundry chute to laundry room! And, extended length two car garage with INTERIOR entry to house....an incredible rarity in Owen Park! Freshly poured concrete driveway and sidewalks, new sod. And the list goes on. This home is truly custom and Craftsman, the best of all worlds in a thriving downtown-adjacent neighborhood community!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert