2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

One of a kind NEW CONSTRUCTION in Historic Craftsman style in OWEN PARK! If you want to live near Downtown Tulsa, love the look of Craftsman bungalows, but crave modern amenities and new electric/plumbing/roof/appliances, this is the house for you! Massive attention to detail, including wood floors; custom hand-crafted built-ins, cabinets, and window seat; high-end Energy Star windows in Craftsman style; basket-weave tile; and TWO covered porches. Gorgeous corner lot, 3 blocks from Tulsa's first park. Along main boulevard lined with red bud trees in spring. Beautiful natural light throughout the house with skyline views and historic neighborhood views on all sides. Marble and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Two FULL baths. Master suite has private bath and walk-in closet with DIRECT laundry chute to laundry room! And, extended length two car garage with INTERIOR entry to house....an incredible rarity in Owen Park! Freshly poured concrete driveway and sidewalks, new sod. And the list goes on. This home is truly custom and Craftsman, the best of all worlds in a thriving downtown-adjacent neighborhood community!