Nearing Completion! This stunning, contemporary design, newly constructed home boasts soaring 9 and 10 ft ceilings, a wealth of natural light, and impeccable finishes throughout. Three large sliding glass doors for open air living, separate office area, and two large patios to enjoy and entertain. Conveniently located to all that Downtown Tulsa has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900
