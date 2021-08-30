2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $280,000

Adorable full brick midtown cottage. Updated throughout with new windows, new HVAC, furnace and new hot water tank. Vaulted ceiling and beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Chef's kitchen including sub-zero fridge and thermador range. 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/office/playroom or 3rd bedroom. Private driveway w/2 car detached garage. Partial basement to keep you safe from those Oklahoma storms. Attractive location with walking distance to many parks, Mother Road Market, Breweries & easy highway access.