2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $269,000

Welcome to this Ranch style home in the heart of Tulsa's Midtown. This well maintained home offers 2 full bathrooms with updated vanities. The large living space features a fireplace, and a large window for plenty of natural light. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances. The property also boasts a detached garage with electricity that has plenty of storage space. Complete with a spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. A full pre-inspection has been completed on the property!