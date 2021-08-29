 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $269,000

Welcome to this Ranch style home in the heart of Tulsa's Midtown. This well maintained home offers 2 full bathrooms with updated vanities. The large living space features a fireplace, and a large window for plenty of natural light. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances. The property also boasts a detached garage with electricity that has plenty of storage space. Complete with a spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. A full pre-inspection has been completed on the property!

