2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $260,000

Rustic Hills Ranch. 2/2, living & dining combo; cozy den with fireplace opens to kitchen. Large master suite; attic has great expansion room to build out; 2 car; Nice setting on the hill. Close to Parks, shopping and restaurants. Midtown charmer. View More

