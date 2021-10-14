 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $25,000

Great investment opportunity! 2 Fixer-upper properties being sold as one. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a spacious living area. Large covered front porch, and a large lot with fenced yard, detached garage, and mature trees. Must be purchased with the property next door- 450 S. 53rd W. Ave. MLS# 2133780. Convenient location with easy access to highway and retail shopping.

